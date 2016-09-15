Semis collide near Olivia

OLIVIA—A 61-year-old driver was injured Tuesday night when two semi trucks collided on U.S. Highway 212 near Olivia.

The State Patrol says Cheryl E. Kieso, of Watertown, South Dakota, was transported to RC Hospital in Olivia with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Kieso had been driving east on Highway 212 in a 2014 Freightliner semi. It was sideswiped by another semi that was westbound.

The State Patrol says that semi, a 1995 Kenworth, was driven by 62-year-old James L. Eschen of Madison. It crossed the centerline on the two-lane highway.

Eschen was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol is not thought to be a factor, and both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Both trucks sustained minor damage.

The Olivia Police Department assisted the State Patrol with the crash.