AgweekTV: Big Dreams at Big Iron
Hundreds of growers head to Big Iron in West Fargo, North Dakota. It's one of the largest shows in the upper midwest. But many are not opening their wallet to purchase equipment, instead they are dreaming of someday owning that shiny new big iron. The ag economy has been sliding for a few years now. But as Mikkel Pates found out, how bad it is, depends on where you farm.
