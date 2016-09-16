MOORHEAD—A man who was arrested in June after a police chase in which his vehicle reached speeds topping 130 mph while he had a toddler in the back seat was sentenced Friday in Clay County District Court to 90 days in jail.

Dustin B. Martin, 35, was given credit for having already served his time and was ordered to pay fines totaling more than $1,000.

Martin earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and a gross misdemeanor charge of DWI.

After sentencing Martin, Judge Steven Cahill dismissed four other charges Martin faced after the chase in early June.

The pursuit began in Glyndon when a police officer observed Martin speeding and crossing the centerline of Highway 10 several times, according to court documents.

The officer stopped Martin's car on Highway 10 east of Glyndon, but Martin sped away as the officer approached his car.

The officer gave chase and other law enforcement units joined in, not realizing there was a 2-year-old in the back seat of Martin's vehicle.

Speeds topped 130 mph during the pursuit, court documents state.

Martin was taken into custody after driving to his residence in Hawley, where he was living at the time.

Martin will be on supervised probation for three years on the fleeing charge and for six years on the DWI charge.

He will be required to follow chemical dependency treatment recommendations and Cahill ordered him to attend at least two Alcoholic Anonymous meetings a week.

When Cahill asked if he wanted to make any statements before sentencing, Martin declined.