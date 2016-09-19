Spicer man and Litchfield girl injured in motorcycle crash

LITCHFIELD -- A Spicer man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in Meeker County when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a dirt bike driven by a 15-year old girl, who was also injured.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department, Raymond Lang, 50, of Spicer was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle on County Road 31 at around 2:47 p.m. when it collided with a dirt bike driven by Courtney Ham, from rural Litchfield.

The police report said Ham and another juvenile female, who was operating an ATV, were going south on County Road 31and had stopped to turn east into the driveway of a resident when Lang attempted to pass on their left.

Lang collided with the dirt bike when Ham made the turn.

Lang was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center via Life Link helicopter with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Ham was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital by Watkins Ambulance.

The Litchfield Police Department, Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Rescue Squad, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.