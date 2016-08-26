Wake restrictions lifted off area lakes

WILLMAR -- The slow, no wake restrictions placed on Kandiyohi County lakes after the massive rains earlier this month have been lifted in time for the weekend.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office announced the lifting of the restrictions in a news release Friday, thanking all those who followed the restrictions and for their patience.

The rule was put into place after more than 8 inches of rain fell in the county Aug. 10 and 11. The rules were used to help reduce shore erosion from high-water levels as a result of the heavy rain.