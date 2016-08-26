Video: Moving history down the road

NEW LONDON -- Built in 1886 and moved in 1976, the original New London train depot made another historic move Friday.

As Boy Scouts and parents from Boy Scout Troop 228 watched, the old depot was moved off the Peace Lutheran Church property, where it sat for 40 years after it was donated by Burlington Northern Railway to the Scouts for use as a meeting site.

When the church decided to put that piece of property up for sale, the Scouts decided to move their Scout hut -- and preserve an important part of the town’s history -- to a different piece of property the church owns.