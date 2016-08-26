Video: Moving history down the road

Search
    By Carolyn Lange Today at 8:05 p.m.

    NEW LONDON -- Built in 1886 and moved in 1976, the original New London train depot made another historic move Friday.

    It should be the last.

    As Boy Scouts and parents from Boy Scout Troop 228 watched, the old depot was moved off the Peace Lutheran Church property, where it sat for 40 years after it was donated by Burlington Northern Railway to the Scouts for use as a meeting site.

    When the church decided to put that piece of property up for sale, the Scouts decided to move their Scout hut  -- and preserve an important part of the town’s history -- to a different piece of property the church owns.

    Carolyn Lange

    A reporter for more than 30 years, Carolyn Lange covers regional news with the West Central Tribune.

    CLange@wctrib.com
    (320) 894-9750
