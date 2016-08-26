Community steps forward to help as water recedes

Shelby Lindrud / Tribune Willmar Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Frank Hanson hands out Red Cross cleanup kits Aug. 12 after heavy rains left many in Willmar with flooded basements. Two weeks later, the city of Willmar and many service organizations are banding together to help those still dealing with the effects of the flooding.

Briana Sanchez | Tribune Vos Park is flooded the morning of Aug. 11 in Willmar after heavy rain fell overnight Aug. 10 and into the early morning of Aug. 11.

WILLMAR—While the water that flooded homes, businesses and parks earlier this month has receded for the most part, the damage it left behind remains, leaving many wondering how they are supposed to clean up, repair and move on.

"A substantial number of homes were affected by the flooding," said Willmar Mayor Marv Calvin, estimating 800 to 1,000 homes had some sort of damage from the water.

For three days surrounding the massive rain event that dropped at least 8 inches of rain in Willmar, city and county emergency response staff and social service organizations worked to get the city's systems back up and running and residents out of danger as soon as possible. The city's municipal infrastructure, such as roads and utilities, were spared the worst damage, which is why Willmar did not declare a disaster.

"Those thresholds haven't been met," Calvin said.

Now the focus is turning to the long-term effects of the storm and how the city of Willmar can assist those in most need of help.

"We're at the stage to begin helping people, to rebuild," said Frank Hanson, Willmar Fire Chief who also serves as Willmar's emergency management director.

The city of Willmar, Kandiyohi County Emergency Management, Willmar Area Community Foundation, Lutheran Social Service, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Seventh-Day Adventists and The Link of New London, are teaming up to help.

The first step is an information hotline, which Willmar residents can call to report damage at their homes and find the resources to begin the cleanup and repair process. The city wants to know if people need new furnaces or water heaters, if they need help cleaning out their basements or about other issues.

"We need to get a hand on what are the needs," Calvin said.

The number, which will be ready to receive calls Monday, is 320-235-1354. The number is the Willmar Fire Department's office number and Alexandra Peterson will be answering the phone, ready to help those on the line. Peterson has been trained by Lutheran Social Service to offer the assistance needed.

Residents will be able to report where the damage occurred and what happened. This information will be entered into a database, which will allow the partnering organizations to see where help is needed and coordinate the response.

Those who call and are in need of financial assistance may be referred to a special intake day from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building. During this day, volunteers will be there to see if the residents are eligible for help.

"There will be a team of people to interview and gather data," said Sara Carlson, executive director of the Willmar Area Community Foundation.

The organizations will be focusing on the households with the most need.

"Our goal is to secure some financial resources that might be available," Calvin said.

The hotline and intake day are also opportunities to gather all the resources residents might need in one place, saving those in need of help the time of having to gather the information themselves. It also gives each of those organizations the chance to focus on their specialty, whether it is dealing with finances or helping in the field.

"We're empowering the people that do it best, to do it the best," Carlson said.

Those lucky enough to have been spared the floodwaters, or those in better financial straits, also will have the opportunity to help if they wish.

The Willmar Area Community Foundation will be the fiscal host for a new fund, the Willmar Area Helping Hands Fund. People can donate directly to that fund and 100 percent of the funds raised will go right back to helping those in the community dealing with flooding.

The money will be distributed to the service organizations helping out, and those organizations will use it to assist people. Donations can be made online at www.communitygiving.org/donate.

While online donations are the easiest to process, they can also be mailed to the foundation or dropped off at the foundation office at 1601 U.S. Highway 12 E., Suite 9, Willmar, MN 56201.

After the flooding damage has been remedied, the fund will continue. This way the city will continue to have a special fund to which residents can donate in time of emergency or tragedy, when fellow neighbors need help.

"We want to make sure it is there," Carlson said.

There have already been many cases of neighbors helping neighbors as Willmar picks itself up. People have opened their homes for those needing to wash clothes, freeze food or take a warm shower.

"We have a tremendous community which gives back," Calvin said.

The overarching hope and goal of these plans is to avoid people falling through the cracks and not being able to get necessary repairs done to their homes before winter arrives.

"Our goal is to help families and households who have been financially destabilized by this," Carlson said.