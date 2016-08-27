New London depot makes another historic move

The original New London depot, built in 1886, was moved Friday to a new location by Peace Lutheran Church. The depot has been the home of Boy Scout Troop 228 for 40 years when it was donated by Burlington Northern and moved to a spot north of the church. The troop will continue to use the depot as its home after more renovations are made at the new location. (Carolyn Lange / Tribune) 1 / 10

For the last 40 years, the old New London train depot has sat on this spot, where it has been the home of Boy Scout Troop 228. The building was moved a couple blocks away Friday, where it will continue to be used as the Scout hut. (Carolyn Lange / Tribune) 2 / 10

Scouts and parents who have been working all summer on their Scout hut watch as the building is moved Friday to its new location. Originally built in 1886 as the train depot for New London, the building was donated to the Scouts by Burlington Northern and moved in 1976. This is expected to be the last move for the building, which will continue to be used by the Scouts of meetings and events. (Carolyn Lange / Tribune) 3 / 10

Built in 1886, the original New London train depot was moved for a second time Friday. It was moved in 1976 by when the depot was donated by Burlington Northeran Railway to become the home of Boy Scout Troop 228. (Carolyn Lange / Tribune) 7 / 10

A banner thanks local businesses and community partners for helping move and renovate the Boy Scout Troop 228 Scout hut, which was built in 1886 as the train depot for New London. (Carolyn Lange / Tribune) 8 / 10

