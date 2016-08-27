Search
    New London depot makes another historic move

    By Carolyn Lange Today at 8:39 a.m.
    The original New London depot, built in 1886, was moved Friday to a new location by Peace Lutheran Church. The depot has been the home of Boy Scout Troop 228 for 40 years when it was donated by Burlington Northern and moved to a spot north of the church. The troop will continue to use the depot as its home after more renovations are made at the new location. (Carolyn Lange / Tribune) 1 / 10
    A banner thanks local businesses and community partners for helping move and renovate the Boy Scout Troop 228 Scout hut, which was built in 1886 as the train depot for New London. (Carolyn Lange / Tribune)8 / 10
    This memorabilia of when the New London depot was first moved in 1976 was inside the Scout hut. When the building was moved 40 years ago, the job was done by Thein Moving of Clara City. The children of those original movers, who now run the company, moved the old depot again Friday. (Carolyn Lange / Tribune)

    NEW LONDON—Built in 1886 and moved in 1976, the original New London train depot made another historic move Friday.

    It should be the last.

    As Boy Scouts and parents from Boy Scout Troop 228 watched, the old depot was moved off the Peace Lutheran Church property, where it sat for 40 years after it was donated by Burlington Northern Railway to the Scouts for use as a meeting site.

    When the church decided to put that piece of property up for sale, the Scouts decided to move their Scout hut —and preserve an important part of the town's history—to a different piece of property the church owns.

    Fundraising began a couple years ago, and with the help of community partners and businesses, the building was moved Friday, although it won't placed on the new foundation that Scouts helped build until Monday.

    Additional renovations, including exterior painting and replacing windows, are also planned.

    Thein Moving of Clara City moved the structure in 1976. The second and third generation of that family-owned business moved the depot again Friday.

    Carolyn Lange

    A reporter for more than 30 years, Carolyn Lange covers regional news with the West Central Tribune.

    CLange@wctrib.com
    (320) 894-9750
