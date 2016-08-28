Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Shots fired outside Zorbaz in Spicer early Sunday

    Shots fired outside Zorbaz in Spicer early Sunday

    By Linda Vanderwerf Today at 11:14 a.m.

    SPICER -- A 38-year-old Lake Lillian man was arrested early Sunday after shots were fired outside Zorbaz restaurant in Spicer.

    According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy heard numerous gunshots in the area of Zorbaz a few minutes after 2 a.m.

    Zorbaz’ bouncers and other witnesses told the deputy that a white male in a vehicle had displayed a handgun and fired shots into the air while leaving the parking lot.

    Deputies found the vehicle a few miles south of Spicer on County Road 8, and the man was arrested on weapons and assault charges and for driving under the influence.

    The man is in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail, and formal charges are expected this week, according to the release.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalrecordsSpicerZorbazCrimeWeaponsdui
    Linda Vanderwerf

    I cover education issues for the West Central Tribune and have worked for the paper since 1995. I have worked in journalism since 1981.

    Follow me on Twitter: @lindavanderwerf

    LVanderwerf@wctrib.com
    (320) 214-4340
    Advertisement