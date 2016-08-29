Records for Aug. 29

This is the records summary for Aug. 29.

WILLMAR—An employee at Cash Wise, 1300 Fifth St. S.E., reported Saturday evening that a counterfeit $50 bill had been passed in the store sometime between 2 and 8 p.m.

WILLMAR—CMF Tree Service, 1560 45th St. S.W., reported Friday morning that items had been stolen from vehicles parked there in recent days.

SPICER—A woman reported Saturday at noon that her purse had been stolen the night before at Zorbaz restaurant, 159 Lake Ave. S.

Burglary

RAYMOND—A burglary was reported in the early afternoon Sunday. According to the report, multiple items were taken in a burglary at turkey barns in the 5900 block of 105th Street Southwest near Raymond. The report did not include a list of the items stolen.

Fire

WILLMAR—The Willmar Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire shortly after midnight Saturday morning. A parked Ford Explorer was found fully engulfed in flames in the 1500 block of Becker Avenue Southeast. A car parked next to the Explorer was damaged by the heat.

Marriage licenses

Kandiyohi County

Yvonne Jasmin Munoz, Pennock; Nathaniel Glenn Masters, New London

James Robert Sides, St. Cloud; Rachel Anne Yampolsky, Evanston, Ill.

Kaylib Daniel Welgraven, Chandler; Chelsie Sidee Carroll, Chandler

Maria Cortez Velasquez, Hector; Bernardo Osorio Ramos, Hector

Morgan Lynn Lalim, Willmar; Tyler Raymond Pollard, Willmar

Traci Nicole Geurtz, Pennock; Daniel Ryan Miller, Pennock

Joseph Roger Dunn, Prinsburg; Kristie Ann Hinton, Prinsburg

Chase David Frieze, New London; Shantell Marie Scherping, New London

Gilder Julian Mejia Huinac, Willmar; Mehyda Gibendy Paxtor Lopez, Willmar

Tiffany Caitlin Ward, Willmar; Vincent Anthony Mullen Jr., Cloquet