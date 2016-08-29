Astrid Sevilla, 10, left, and Mikala Kohls, 10, hold Safety Patrol flags on Rice Avenue Southwest in Willmar while Kennedy Elementary Assistant Principal Patrick Beierman and other members of the school's patrol watch from the corner. The patrol was participating in an orientation session Friday. The Safety Patrol is made up of Kennedy fifth-graders and will go on duty when the school year begins Sept. 6. Linda Vanderwerf / Tribune

Kennedy Elementary School Assistant Principal Patrick Bierman discusses procedures with members of the school's new Safety Patrol. The fifth-graders will be stationed at intersections around the school before and after school to help students cross streets safely. They'll go on duty the morning of Sept. 6, when school opens for the year. Linda Vanderwerf / Tribune

WILLMAR—Parents and kids will have a new morning routine this fall at Kennedy Elementary School in Willmar, but it should be somewhat familiar.

When school starts on Sept. 6, buses and cars will follow the same procedures in the morning that they have followed in the afternoon for some time.

Adult crossing guards are gone, part of last spring's budget cuts. A Safety Patrol of fifth-graders, the oldest students in the K-5 school, has been trained to guide other students. The school is also installing flashing signs to warn drivers to slow down and be ready to stop.

All full-size buses will park in the large lot south of the school to drop off students in the morning. Only buses will be allowed to drop off students in the south lot.

Parents will no longer be able to drop off their children at the school's front doors on Seventh Street Southwest, either. They will need to drop them off on the west side of the school.

Principal Kristin Dresler and Assistant Principal Patrick Beierman developed the plan this summer to improve traffic flow and safety around the school. They worked with Willmar city officials and the Willmar Police Department on the plan.

On Friday, nearly 20 students gathered for training. They tried on the eye-poppingly bright green vests they'll wear and got a chance to use the orange flags and flashing traffic cones that drivers will see them deploy Sept. 6 and after.

A half dozen kids attended Legionville School Safety Patrol Training Center near Brainerd for a week this summer. They will be the leaders of the larger group of fifth-graders who will escort other students at several corners around the school.

Bierman led them through a discussion so the students who'd gone to Legionville could share what they had learned.

The students said talked about the steps to follow in helping people cross the street safely. They had been trained in first aid, including how to use an EpiPen and how to do CPR. They received notebooks and learned what to look for to record license plate numbers and descriptions of vehicles if anyone ignores the flagged crossings.

After the discussion, Bierman and Dresler went outdoors with the students. The members of the Safety Patrol took turns going through the procedure of placing traffic cones in the middle of the street safely and learning the proper use of the flags.

As they went through their practice at four intersections, their traffic became even more authentic as drivers stopped for the cones and flags. The four intersections will be at Eighth Street Southwest and Kandiyohi Avenue, along Seventh Street Southwest at Kandiyohi, Rice and Willmar avenues.

Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt said his officers will be on hand to monitor traffic when school starts. They'll "provide some guidance," he said and make sure everyone understands and follows the new procedures.

Felt said having less traffic in front of the school will be an improvement, because it could be confusing in the past with cars pulling in and out when they dropped off children.

Getting used to the new rules may be difficult for those driving around the school, Felt said, but things should go smoothly if everyone follows the plan.

"People need to remember this is about the safety of the kids, and sometimes a slight inconvenience to ensure safety is well worth it," he said.

Bierman told students that the Eighth Street and Kandiyohi intersection will probably be the busiest, because parents will turn off Kandiyohi Avenue onto Eighth or 10th streets to drop off and pick up students.

"We're working on making the situation better," Dresler said of the new plan. "The whole idea is the safety of our kids." The school will have adults outside the schools before and after school, too.

The new plan should reduce traffic on Seventh Street and improve visibility for passing motorists and children crossing Seventh Street, she said.

"By making the street safer, we may be able to encourage more kids to walk to school," Dresler said.

For children, a big change will be in how they get their breakfast. They won't eat breakfast in their classrooms any longer. They'll pick up grab-and-go breakfasts at several stations and eat in the gym or cafeteria before going to their classrooms. The district provides a free breakfast for all students through eighth grade.