Records published Aug. 30

This is the records summary for Aug. 30.

WILLMAR—A Kerkhoven couple was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and three others were also injured after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 71 on the north side of Willmar.

The State Patrol says 91-year-old Harold W. Freetly and 88-year-old Arlene P. Freetly were transported by ambulance to the hospital, with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Sophia M. Simon, 25, and Alice E. Strom, 4, both of Spicer, and 46-year-old Sean W. Dickinson of Fargo, North Dakota, were also left with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Patrol, the crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday. Harold Freetly was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus west on 37th Avenue at U.S. Highway 71.

While he attempted to cross southbound traffic on Highway 71, his vehicle hit a 2004 Ford Escape driven by Sophia Simon.

The impact spun the Escape around. Dickinson, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 71, attempted to swerve around the collision but hit the back side of the Escape.

The State Patrol said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and all were wearing seatbelts.

All three vehicles were severely damaged from the crash.

The Willmar Police Department, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Fire Department, Willmar Ambulance and Kandiyohi County Rescue assisted on the scene.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR—One person was cited for disorderly conduct after a late-night fight at the Kandi Entertainment Center in Willmar. The incident was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday when an "extremely intoxicated" man said his face was injured in the fight. He was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar by ambulance and is facing disorderly conduct charges.

Assault

WILLMAR—An assault was reported just before 2 p.m. Monday at Child and Adolescent Behavioral Services on the 1700 block of Technology Drive Northeast. The assault was an altercation between two clients, according to Willmar police who responded.