Willmar teen injured Tuesday in crash with parked car

WILLMAR -- A 19-year-old Willmar man was injured Tuesday morning after he crashed into an unoccupied car on Fifth Street Southwest.

The Willmar Police Department said Abdihakim Mohamed Abdi was transported by ambulance to Rice Memorial Hospital following the crash.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Abdi had been driving a 2004 Dodge Caravan north on Fifth Street when he struck the parked car, a 2013 Kia Sorrento, near the intersection of Trott Avenue.

No other injuries or damage were reported. The police department said the full crash report is pending.

Police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Willmar Ambulance, Willmar Fire Department and Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad.