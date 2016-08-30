Willmar convenience store robbery suspect pleads not guilty

WILLMAR—The 24-year-old suspect in the June 26 armed robbery of a Willmar Casey's store and alleged assault of one of its employees pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two felony charges.

Mohamed Ahmed Jama, of Willmar, was charged Aug. 4 in Kandiyohi County District Court with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in the robbery at the Casey's store on 19th Avenue Southwest, which left one Casey's employee with several stab wounds.

Jama was arrested Aug. 3, the same day results from a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension DNA report allegedly linked him to a ski mask left on the scene.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. June 26, as two Casey's employees were taking out the garbage, according to a criminal complaint attached to the charges. That night, one employee stood by the front door of the convenience store, while the other brought the garbage to the dumpster. But as the two started to walk back inside, they noticed a man in a ski mask quickly approaching them from the west.

He asked them if they worked there. They said they did, and he ordered them inside the store. Once inside near the employee area, the man demanded money in a plastic bag and cigarettes, frequently flashing two knives and clinking them together. But as the man started to take the cigarettes, one of the employees tackled him to the ground, the complaint states.

They fought; the alleged robber stabbed the employee four times. "What are you trying to do, kill someone?" the employee responded after he was stabbed, according to the complaint. The man walked out the door carrying $356 in cash, cigarettes and his shoe that had fallen off in the scuffle. Officers arriving at the scene found a wad of dollar bills, a red Willmar Cardinals sweatshirt with a ripped black T-shirt, a dark blue ski mask, cigarettes and a plastic bag with blood on it in a wooded area just behind the store.

When an officer returned to the scene after interviews with witnesses, he also recovered a pair of shoes, a bloodstained pair of jeans and two black knives in the same spot. The Willmar Police Department released surveillance images and a description of the suspect with a call for tips related to the robbery.

The department received several calls of suspicious activity from people following the robbery. One man said he had been sitting on the back steps of his apartment when a man in his mid-20s, shirtless with scratched-up arms, asked him for a cigarette and a shirt. He reported the incident to police when he realized the man matched a description of the robbery suspect. In a photo lineup of suspects, he identified Jama as the man he had seen.

Police also interviewed a woman with whom Jama occasionally stays. According to the criminal complaint, she said she had previously given Jama a red Willmar Cardinals sweatshirt and recognized one of the knives used in the robbery.

Jama was interviewed by police detectives June 28. According to the criminal complaint, he told authorities he had been at a friend's house the night of the robbery. He also said he had been jumped outside Menards by three men that night because he had converted to Christianity, and claimed he had brain damage and could not remember the night clearly.

One officer observed scrapes on Jama's arm, which Jama attributed to a fall from his bike. Jama's DNA was already in the BCA's database, which facilitated the relatively quick match with the DNA from the ski mask. He was convicted in 2012 of the aggravated robbery of a Willmar Holiday Station Store and served nearly three years in prison. He gave a DNA sample as part of that conviction.

Before Tuesday's hearing, Jama's attorney Greta Smolnisky and Assistant County Attorney Stephen Wentzell met in chambers. They waived the omnibus portion of the hearing, saying they did not dispute any evidence in the case.

A jury trial for the case has been set for Nov. 16 and 17. A trial management conference has been scheduled for Nov. 7. Jama is currently being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail on $250,000 bail.