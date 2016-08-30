KRA fined for Willmar fireworks incident

WILLMAR—The Kandi Racing Association will pay at least $2,000 for conducting an illegal fireworks display last summer that left a volunteer firefighter severely injured.

Association president Jason McCoy appeared on behalf of the group at Tuesday's hearing in Kandiyohi County District Court, and asserted a guilty plea to one gross misdemeanor charge: conducting a fireworks display without a certified operator.

The association was sentenced Tuesday to pay the $2,000 fine within six months. An additional $1,000 fine was stayed, which means it can be dismissed on successful completion of two years of unsupervised probation.

New London firefighter Travis Roediger was injured at the June 10, 2015, fireworks show at the KRA Speedway in Willmar after he bent down to light a fuse and the box shifted, blasting a second rocket straight into his chest, according to the criminal complaint on the charges.

The box of fireworks he lit weighed nearly 40 pounds, containing 36 individual 2.5-inch aerial shells, all connected to a single fuse to launch within 40 seconds. They were class 1.3G, a type of professional-grade fireworks illegal to sell, use or purchase in Minnesota without a permit.

Roediger took to the ground after the blast, trying to crawl and feel his way before he was pulled to safety, according to the complaint. He was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he underwent at least two surgeries. Court documents indicate Roediger suffered facial fractures, second-degree burns, a burn on his eye, several lacerations, a fractured thumb and a permanent "tattoo" effect on his face from the powder.

The night of the incident, Roediger was one of several firefighters on duty with the New London Fire Department at the KRA Speedway within the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar. The Kandi Racing Association hosts races there on the three-eighths mile, semi-banked dirt track on a regular basis during the summer season. Firefighters are present on standby during races in case of automobile accidents.

At Tuesday's hearing, McCoy stated several times that he was not directly involved with the incident. He said he was on the association board at the time, but was not responsible for obtaining the fireworks. Two other board members were, he said.

Upon further inquiry Tuesday from Judge Donald Spilseth, McCoy named those members as Sarah Isdal and Chris Stepan, who were both named in the criminal complaint against the association.

According to the complaint, Isdal had approached New London Fire Captain Mark Skindelien on June 10, 2015. She allegedly asked Skindelien if the firefighters could help set off fireworks following a race at the speedway. The firefighters "expressed some reluctance" to handle the fireworks but "hesitantly agreed" to do so, saying "yes, we can figure it out," according to the criminal complaint.

After viewing the fireworks, which had instructions that confused the firefighters, "Isdal pressured the firefighters to be in charge of the fireworks, and they again agreed they could likely handle it," according to the criminal complaint. At the time of the blast, the fireworks had been placed in an eight-inch hole per instructions, but the firefighters failed to properly level the bottom of the hole, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint indicates the association's board had met prior to the event, and one of the directors had suggested they show fireworks following the races.

The complaint also alleges that Stepan, a flagman at the speedway, volunteered to provide fireworks for the event, and gave the fireworks to Isdal. Court records do not show any individual charges filed against Stepan and Isdal.

The association, which is a nonprofit organization run by a board of directors, was charged as a whole. Charges were filed July 8.

Two other gross misdemeanor charges, conducting a fireworks display without a permit and failure to apply for a permit, were dismissed Tuesday as part of the plea agreement.

Roediger was not present at the Tuesday hearing.

Assistant County Attorney Samuel Weeks told the judge that the prosecution attempted to contact Roediger several times for testimony at the sentencing, but was unsuccessful.

The charges did not assert legal blame for Roediger's injuries. And though Judge Spilseth mentioned that one person was left severely injured from the illicit fireworks display, he did not reprimand McCoy or the group Tuesday for the injuries when pronouncing the sentence set forth in the plea agreement.

Last year, near the end of the investigation into the incident, the group told the Tribune in an email statement that a board member had met with a state fire marshal to discuss the incident, and that "KRA has been cooperative in all matters and compliant to requests in the investigation."

After the sentencing Tuesday afternoon, McCoy said the group was "glad everything is over with" and has "no plans for future fireworks."