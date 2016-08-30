Records published Aug. 31

This is the records summary for Aug. 31.

WILLMAR—A 19-year-old Willmar man was injured Tuesday morning after he crashed into an unoccupied car on Fifth Street Southwest.

The Willmar Police Department said Abdihakim Mohamed Abdi was transported by ambulance to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar following the crash.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Abdi had been driving a 2004 Dodge Caravan north on Fifth Street when he struck the parked car, a 2013 Kia Sorrento, near the intersection of Trott Avenue.

No other injuries or damage were reported. The Police Department said the full crash report is pending.

Police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Ambulance, Willmar Fire Department and Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad.

Odd property damage

WILLMAR—A woman told police that clothes in her daughter's dressing room at a Kandi Mall store were damaged just before 5 p.m. Monday. According to the woman's report, a 20-year-old woman entered the changing cubicle and urinated on her daughter's clothing while she was trying on other clothes.

Cabin entered

NEW LONDON—An unlocked New London cabin was reportedly entered Tuesday morning and a book written in, a woman told the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office around 10:30 a.m. The woman said an individual drove across her property on the 1530 block of 240th Avenue Northwest, went into the cabin and left the door open when they left.

Graffiti threat

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP—The Redwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat spray-painted on a bridge over the Cottonwood River.

According to a news release, multiple graffiti was painted on the bridge on 120th Street in Charlestown Township, including "a threat to kill law enforcement."

The vandalism was reported to the sheriff's office at 8:19 p.m. Aug. 26.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has seen suspicious activity or who has more information about the vandalism to call 507-637-4036.