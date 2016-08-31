Plans unveiled for new Willmar Surgery Center

Submitted An artist's rendering shows plans for an $11 million new home for the Willmar Surgery Center.

WILLMAR—Plans were officially unveiled Wednesday for an $11 million new home for the Willmar Surgery Center.

The new facility, a joint venture between Affiliated Community Medical Centers and Rice Memorial Hospital, will replace the existing surgery center on the south end of the ACMC campus.

The project will take about one year to complete. The new surgery center will be ready to start taking patients in late 2017.

The location, just to the west of the existing surgery center, was chosen to keep ambulatory surgery services convenient and on the same campus, officials with Willmar Medical Services said in a news release.

To minimize any disruption to patients, the current surgery center will remain open until construction of the new facility is complete.

"The biggest benefits to our patients is the additional space in the new surgery center and room to expand service offerings and accommodate additional surgeons," Steve Gerberding, ACMC Health administrator, said in a statement Wednesday.

Same-day procedures offered at the facility include outpatient surgery, gastrointestinal endoscopy and pain management.

Discussion about building a new surgery center has been underway for several months. The existing center opened in 1986 as the first joint venture between ACMC and Rice. It has seen substantial growth in patient volume as more surgical procedures shift from a hospital-based environment to an outpatient setting.

The building has aged, however, and Willmar Medical Services officials have said it's time for a facility that's larger and better reflects the current state of patient care.