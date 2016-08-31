Tribune file photo A crane moves a retired Navy F-14 Tomcat fighter into place at the Willmar Airport in this May 2007 file photo. Now on permanent display, the jet welcomes airport visitors near the terminal building. The airport's 10th anniversary celebration is Sunday.

WILLMAR—If Willmar residents happen to hear the roar of airplanes Sunday morning, Patrick Curry asks them not to be alarmed.

"It is just to remind you to get to the airport," said Curry, chairman of the Willmar Municipal Airport Commission.

On Sunday, rain or shine, the airport commission is holding a 10th anniversary celebration at the airport, marking the first decade of the new airport. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, young and old alike are invited to come to the airport, located two miles west of Willmar on state Highway 40, for an afternoon of aviation fun.

There will be drawings for free airplane rides, and lunch will be available for a freewill donation. There will be displays of aircraft, collector cars, first responder vehicles and radio-controlled aircraft. LifeLink will be on hand to show the air ambulances up close.

"Hopefully there will be a lot of flying," Curry said.

People will be able to walk around the airport and see what is out there, check out the planes and speak with pilots. There will be chances to learn about the airport, and Mary Jane Rice, who along with her late husband John took over the Willmar Airport in 1945, will also be attending the celebration.

"Come out. It is an opportunity to see a working airport," Curry said.

The Airport Commission, comprised of Curry, Dan O'Meara, Sandy Gardner, Richard Kacher, Donald Cole, Dan Reigstad and David Little, has been working hard for several weeks, pulling together a special day to commemorate a special date.

"They've put in a lot of work," Curry said.

Jennie-O Turkey Store has provided 2,000 brats for the day and Rambow's John Sawatsky has given 100 Willmar Municipal Airport caps. The proceeds from the lunch and the sale of the caps will go to Willmar area Scouts.

"We're touting the Scouts and the airport," Curry said.

The Willmar Municipal Airport-John L. Rice Field moved from what is now the Willmar Industrial Park to its new home in 2006, officially opening for business on Sept. 5, 2006. The new airport was planned and constructed when Federal Aviation Administration standards made the old airport obsolete and inefficient to operate. The process to move and construct the new airport took nearly 20 years, as talk about a new airport began in 1989, according to Tribune archives.

"This has been a great addition to the city. It's been a big boon," Curry said.

The location along Highway 40 was chosen after years of searching. The site was chosen because it allowed for airport growth while having minimum negative impact on the city of Willmar and its residents. The city acquired 740 acres of land for the airport project. It took over three years to purchase the land needed, with acquisition completed in January 2004. Groundbreaking took place in 2002, with building construction starting in May 2005.

The new airport cost over $20 million to construct, with $14 million coming from federal sources. The state and city of Willmar also helped pay for the project.

Possibly the airport's crown jewel is the permanent display of the retired Navy F-14 Tomcat fighter jet, which welcomes airport visitors near the terminal building. It took the entire community coming together to make the project possible. Curry said over $31,000 was raised to bring the plane to Willmar and many contractors and businesses donated time, services and equipment to place the plane in its new home. The city also put money into the project.

In July 2013 the airport received another addition, its compass rose. The compass rose was painted on the runway by members of the Minnesota Ninety-Nines Women Pilots. The rose points to magnetic north and is used by the airport's fixed-base operator to verify the accuracy of an aircraft's magnetic compass.

While there were some hiccups and kinks to iron out during and after the airport construction, in Curry's mind the project was well worth the effort.

"I can't say enough about this airport. Every, every day it is used," Curry said.

Curry said the airport is used by not only hobby fliers but many businesses as well.

"The majority of what we have is working airplanes," Curry said.

Now Curry wants those in and around Willmar to come and really get up close and personal with their airport.

"There are many people in Willmar who haven't been out to the airport. I feel it is so important for people to come out and see it. The more the merrier," Curry said.