Records published Sept. 1

SPICER—Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a man using a lawnmower in a Spicer cemetery on the 500 block of Agnes Street in Spicer told the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office he had found what he believed to be an explosive of some sort in the cemetery. He said he drove over the item and it exploded, kicking up a large cloud of dust, but he didn't know what it was. Several pieces of the item were found and deputies documented the situation.

Bike stolen and replaced

WILLMAR—A woman on the 500 block of 15th Street Southwest told police her son's bike had been stolen, and replaced with a pink bike in the middle of the night. She reported it to police just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Her son's bike was described as a dirt bike-type, blue and white bicycle with a black seat.

Theft

WILLMAR—Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, a woman went to the law enforcement center in Willmar to report a theft. She said someone broke into her vehicle and stole prescription medicine as it was parked near Best Buy.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR—At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a former guest at the Willmar Holiday Inn Express hotel at 250 23rd Street S.E. reported suspicious activity from his Monday stay there. He said he found a man in his vehicle around 7 p.m., looking under his passenger seat.

No items were missing from the car, and the man in his car said he had found the door open and was only closing it.

The hotel guest lost sight of the man as he walked away, but described him as a 40-year-old man of average height, wearing khaki shorts and a yellow shirt. Extra patrol was requested in the area.