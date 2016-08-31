Judge rejects Huber's bid to dismiss murder charges

WILLMAR—A judge rejected Timothy Huber's motion to dismiss murder charges against him, ruling that the retrial against the 50-year-old will proceed through the Kandiyohi County judicial system.

In an order filed Tuesday in Kandiyohi County District Court, Judge Donald Spilseth wrote that the state did not err in its initial charges and grand jury indictment of Huber.

It has been five years since Huber, of Paynesville, was first charged in connection with the murder of Albertville teacher Tim Larson in 2011.

Huber was allegedly with his father, Delbert Huber, on the rural Belgrade farm where Delbert Huber fatally shot Larson.

The elder Huber pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and died in prison two years ago.

A jury convicted Tim Huber of second-degree murder with intent and of second-degree murder while committing a felony by way of the "liability for crimes of another" portion of Minnesota law, which says that a person is criminally liable for the crime committed by another if the person "intentionally aids, advises, hires, counsels, or conspires with or otherwise procures the other to commit the crime."

This spring, Huber's 2013 conviction was overturned by the Minnesota Supreme Court. Huber has been held pending a new trial on the two counts of second-degree murder.

The Supreme Court ruled the state would not only have to prove Huber knew his father was going to kill Larson, but also that he intended his own actions to motivate his father in the crime.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, Huber's attorney Carter Greiner moved to dismiss the entire case. In a 29-page memorandum submitted in July, he contended that there was not sufficient evidence to charge Huber, that there was equal evidence of both innocence and guilt, and that the prosecution's closing argument at the 2012 grand jury indictment was improper and swayed the jury to indict.

Spilseth denied the motion in just over five pages of text.

"So long as there is probable cause to support the indictment, the indictment stands," he wrote, ruling that the circumstantial evidence in the case was probable cause.

The judge also disagreed that the prosecution's closing statement was argumentative when read as a whole.

"Even if the State did make inappropriate statements, the cumulative effect was not so inflammatory or prejudicial that a reversal is warranted," Spilseth ruled.

In Huber's initial motion to dismiss, his attorney cited a recent court case, State v. Sam, as reason for dismissal.

But when Kandiyohi County Shane Baker submitted a reply, he made clear his disagreement with that case law as standard, calling it "poisonous."

In his Tuesday order, Spilseth did not criticize State v. Sam as case law. But he did say that it was inaccurately applied to the Huber case, and that when a similar rule was applied previously, it was not enough for acquittal.

Huber's next hearing is a pre-trial set for Oct. 19. A jury trial is scheduled to follow, beginning Oct. 24.

He remains in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail, on $750,000 bail.