Granite Falls Hospital to establish clinic next year

Citing frustrations with declining market share and health professional recruitment by Affiliated Community Medical Centers, Granite Falls Municipal Hospital has announced plans to establish its own provider-based clinic.

Doing so will put Granite Falls in a better position to keep health care services local, reduce the cost of care and attract qualified health care professionals, hospital leaders said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The new clinic will open its doors sometime around Jan. 1 in a location yet to be determined. The hospital plans to seek provider-based status for its new clinic, a designation by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows it to bill for outpatient clinic services provided within a hospital setting.

A professional staff is being lined up to see patients. Allen Anderson, vice president of operations, said a family practice physician who does obstetrics and a nurse practitioner have been successfully recruited. A contract has also been offered to another nurse practitioner, and a contract with an internal medicine physician is being finalized.

In addition, four advanced practice professionals have been hired to staff the Granite Falls Hospital emergency room and a contract has been offered to a board-certified family practice physician who specializes in emergency medicine, Anderson said.

"Granite Falls Hospital could potentially have an employed medical staff made up of four physicians and six (advanced practice professionals) by the end of the year," he said.

Hospital leaders said Wednesday that the move to launch its own clinic "does not have to change our relationship with the current providers" at ACMC-Granite Falls.

The announcement exposed a rift, however, between Granite Falls and ACMC over the future of health care services in the community.

A key point of contention is what Granite Falls hospital leaders called "the inability of ACMC to recruit providers, particularly female providers, to Granite Falls."

In a telephone interview, Granite Falls Hospital CEO Thomas Kooiman said the hospital is able to recruit providers because it has "connections" and people "like our vision."

"And we can sell the community," Kooiman said.

He said the hospital had been talking with ACMC since March about working together to develop a provider-based, critical-access clinic. Currently, ACMC leases space in the hospital to operate a clinic.

Kooiman said ACMC captures about 39 percent of the Granite Falls market. He said there's at least another 40 percent of the market who should be obtaining care in town.

He said the loss of market share is due, in part, to the absence of female providers with ACMC in Granite Falls. There's also concern patients are being referred to ACMC's Willmar clinic.

In June, after the hospital board of directors voted to launch a provider-based clinic, Kooiman said they again invited ACMC to work with the hospital to develop a provider-based business model.

In a prepared statement, ACMC said a provider-based clinic would increase patient costs. Kooiman disputes that claim.

Kooiman said the hospital even offered to buy out ACMC.

"They said 'no, no, no,'" Kooiman said. "Our talks went nowhere. We tried."

During an Aug. 4 meeting, the hospital gave ACMC 30 days to decide what their future relationship would look like. "We'd been talking about this since March," Kooiman said.

During an Aug. 16 meeting, Kooiman said ACMC representatives failed to provide alternatives but instead promised it would "compete" and "win" with their clinic.

"It's not about winning," said Kooiman, adding that the focus should be on providing care.

As a result, Kooiman said the hospital is proceeding with plans to open a separate clinic that could be located in the hospital, very close to the existing ACMC clinic.

"We believe we have to. We've exhausted all the other options," Kooiman said. "We're excited about it."

Kooiman said there's enough business for two clinics. But he questioned why ACMC hasn't worked with the hospital on a cooperative clinic plan, such as it did with the Swift County-Benson Hospital.

"We're unclear what ACMC's strategy is with their rural partners, especially Granite Falls," Kooiman said. "But unless ACMC works with us, we'll have competing clinics."

ACMC issued its own statement Wednesday morning to the news media and on social media, followed by a written response from Granite Falls Municipal Hospital and Manor that also was posted on social media.

Leaders at ACMC emphasized that the ACMC clinic in Granite Falls and its staff will continue to serve the community.

There's room for both, said Dr. Cindy Firkins Smith, ACMC president.

"We're committed to Granite Falls. Our physicians are committed to the patients of Granite Falls and we have no intention of abandoning them," she said in an interview Wednesday.

She and Steve Gerberding, ACMC administrator, took issue with Kooiman's account of events.

Early meetings with Kooiman, who came on board as the Granite Falls hospital administrator late last year, focused on various ways the two organizations could collaborate, Smith said.

"Our goal has been the same since the beginning. We wanted to provide the best care locally," she said. "This is a very important hospital to the Granite Falls community and we want to make sure they survive and thrive."

The concept of a provider-based clinic was just one of the options discussed over the past few months, along with other possibilities such as local centers of excellence and joint ventures, Smith and Gerberding said.

As recently as July, "we thought we were on the path of collaboration," Smith said. She said it came as a shock when the ACMC-Granite Falls physicians were called into a meeting Aug. 4 and were given the option of joining the new provider-based clinic, folding the ACMC clinic into the provider-based clinic or continuing to operate as a competing facility.

Smith said ACMC had asked for 90 days to consider its options. Three weeks later, Granite Falls Municipal Hospital announced in the Granite Falls Advocate Tribune that the hospital planned to establish its own health clinic.

Smith acknowledged that it has been difficult to recruit professionals to staff ACMC-Granite Falls but said this is a long-standing challenge for rural clinics everywhere.

"Right now primary care providers are extremely hard to recruit all over the country," she said. "We recruit for the best professional that's available to come in. We want highest-quality commitment in doctors and our current doctors in Granite Falls are all extremely committed to the local community."

She and Gerberding said ACMC "absolutely" remains open to continuing a dialogue in search of common ground.

"I think we might be able to make some forward progress," Gerberding said. "We have the same goals. We've got to figure out a way to get there."