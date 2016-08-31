Mayor's budget includes increase in Willmar tax levy

Briana Sanchez / Tribune A woman jots down notes while Willmar Mayor Marv Calvin announces the 2017 budget proposal Wednesday in the council chambers.

Briana Sanchez / Tribune Mayor Marv Calvin, second from right, announces the 2017 budget proposal Wednesday at the council chambers in the Willmar Municipal Utilities building.

WILLMAR—Mayor Marv Calvin presented his proposed 2017 budget for the city of Willmar on Wednesday, including an 8.5 percent increase in the operating tax levy.

"This was discussed at length. We reluctantly agreed on an 8.5 percent increase," Calvin said.

The proposed levy for 2017 is $4,829,365, up $378,337 over the approved 2016 levy.

The 2017 levy includes an additional $200,000 toward the city's street pavement management program and an $178,337 increase in city operation and capital costs.

While the levy increases 8.5 percent, that translates to only a 2.2 percent increase in the city's overall general fund which is comprised of a mix of revenue sources, including local taxes. For 2017 the mayor is proposing a $17,075,844 balanced budget.

"As in previous years, our revenues remain flat," Calvin said.

Local government aid makes up 32 percent of the city's revenue stream, with property taxes making up 30 percent. Finance Director Steve Okins said taxes are really the only revenue source over which the city has control and the ability to increase when additional funds are needed.

The city also has little control over the vast majority of the its current expenditures, since 80 to 85 percent of them are labor costs laid out in collective bargaining agreements.

"They're set at this point," Okins said.

The proposed budget does include an additional $115,000 in local government aid from the state, if the governor and state lawmakers pass the tax bill which was vetoed last session. If the bill is not approved by the end of 2016 or early 2017, the city will need to take $115,000 from reserves to fill the hole, Calvin said.

"The value of local government aid to communities such as ours can't be overstated. Without LGA we wouldn't be able to function as a regional center. Without it, Willmar would look substantially different," Calvin said.

There was discussion about adopting a monthly fee to cable users and a gas franchise fee to raise additional revenue, but Calvin decided not to include them in the budget.

"Past precedent for council, you have not supported that," Calvin said.

Other proposed changes to the 2017 budget include the addition of two full-time police officers. One would start in January, with the second coming on in July.

"Adding police officers was a big challenge," Okins said.

A new human resources position—now in the process of being hired—was added to the city administration budget. Assessing costs, per the agreement with Kandiyohi County after the city and county departments were merged, are new to the 2017 budget.

When staff first began work on the 2017 budget, they went about it a little differently.

"This year staff was asked to come forward with all their needs," said City Administrator Larry Kruse, instead of working within a set budget figure.

When all requests were in, Calvin needed to cut $1.9 million.

Staff positions not currently funded in the 2017 budget include an assistant fire chief and a public works operator.

Capital requests not included in the 2017 budget were Americans with Disability Act-compliant playground equipment, bleacher replacement at the Civic Center, City Auditorium air conditioning and Wi-Fi and $500,000 in building security and deferred replacement projects.

In total, Calvin cut $1,378,000 in capital projects from staff requests. There is still over $2.5 million in capital equipment purchases and projects in the 2017 proposed budget, including five new police cars, work at North Swansson Field and Miller Park and the pavement management program.

The Finance Committee will recommend action on the proposed tax levy at its meeting Sept. 12. Council members will decide if changes need to be made, including additional cuts or adding things back into the budget that were not initially funded.

"We'll get into this, we'll wrestle with this," Councilman Denis Anderson said, adding the mayor has done his job, and now it is time for the council to do theirs.

The City Council will need to adopt and certify the proposed levy at its Sept. 19 meeting. After that point the levy can go down, but cannot be increased. The final budget will be approved Dec. 5.

Calvin said he worked closely with city staff to put his proposed budget together and feels what he established is the best option going forward as it allows the city to begin catching up on projects and maintenance long pushed aside.

"We'll continue to slide backward if we don't adopt this budget," Calvin said.