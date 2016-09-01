Two injured in rollover crash in southeast Willmar

WILLMAR -- A 33-year-old driver and his juvenile passenger were injured Wednesday in a rollover crash with another vehicle.

The Willmar Police Department says Rahma Maalin, of Willmar, and his passenger were transported to Rice Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not name the passenger.

Maalin had been traveling west on Augusta Avenue southeast around 4:30 p.m. At an intersection, his vehicle collided with another car, driven by 31-year-old Mohamed Hirsi, which had been traveling south on Fourth Street.

No other injuries were reported, police said.