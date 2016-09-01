Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Bridgewater's injury could sideline him for 2 years

    Two injured in rollover crash in southeast Willmar

    By Gretchen Brown Today at 11:31 a.m.

    WILLMAR -- A 33-year-old driver and his juvenile passenger were injured Wednesday in a rollover crash with another vehicle.

    The Willmar Police Department says Rahma Maalin, of Willmar, and his passenger were transported to Rice Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police did not name the passenger.

    Maalin had been traveling west on Augusta Avenue southeast around 4:30 p.m. At an intersection, his vehicle collided with another car, driven by 31-year-old Mohamed Hirsi, which had been traveling south on Fourth Street.

    No other injuries were reported, police said.

    Explore related topics:Newslocal
    Advertisement
    randomness