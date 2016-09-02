Agricultural production expenses declined sharply in 2015

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicated that U.S. farmers spent $362.8 billion on agricultural production expenses in 2015. That was down 8.8 percent from 2014, reversing a long-term trend of increasing costs.

Feed and farm services, the two largest expenditure categories for U.S. farmers in 2014, both declined by 8.2 percent in 2015. Last year, producers spent $58.5 billion on animal feed and $41.6 billion on farm services.

Only two expense categories showed an increase in spending last year. One was livestock, poultry and related expenses, on which producers spent $45.4 billion, an increase of 0.7 percent. The other expense category that increased was miscellaneous capital expenditures, at $700 million, an increase of 16.7 percent.

Unlike in 2015, the livestock sector accounted for the larger portion of the total production expenditures. Livestock producers spent $182.6 billion, down 6.6 percent from 2014. Meanwhile, crop producers spent $180.3 billion in 2015, down 10.9 percent from the previous year.

On a per-farm basis, average expenditures totaled $176,181 compared with $191,500 in 2014, a decrease of 8 percent.

Last year, an average U.S. farm spent $28,408 on feed; $22,047 on livestock, poultry and related expenses; $20,202 on farm services; and $15,443 on labor.

Regionally, the largest decrease in production expenditures was in the Midwest region where total agricultural production expenditures decreased by $11 billion in 2015, to $113.1 billion.

Minnesota agricultural production expenses down 10 percent

According to USDA, Minnesota agricultural production expenditures totaled $17.3 billion in 2015, down 10 percent from the previous year.

Feed expenses, which declined 8 percent to $2.64 billion, represented Minnesota's largest single production expense category in 2015, accounting for 15 percent of the total expenditures.

Rent payments were the second-largest expense category, totaling $2.11 billion or 12 percent of Minnesota's total expenditures. However, rent payment expenditures in 2015 were down 8 percent from the previous year.

But of all the 2015 expense categories, those having the largest percentage decreases in expenditures for Minnesota were purchases of tractors and self-propelled machinery, down 32 percent to $530 million, and other farm machinery, down 43 percent to $350 million.

Minnesota milk production up 1.5 percent in July

According to the Minnesota Agricultural Statistics Service, Minnesota milk production during the month of July totaled 822 million pounds, up 1.5 percent from last July.

Production per cow in Minnesota averaged 1,780 pounds during July, up 20 pounds from one year ago.

The average number of milk cows on Minnesota farms during July was 462,000 head, unchanged from June's average, but 2,000 more than last July.

Milk production in the 23 major dairy states during July totaled 16.8 billion pounds, up 1.4 percent from last July.

Crop insurance deadline for forage and fall-seeded crops is Sept. 30

Farmers should note that Sept. 30 is the deadline to apply for 2017 crop insurance coverage on forage production and any fall-seeded crops, which would include winter wheat and winter rye.

Current policyholders who wish to make changes to their existing coverage will also have until the Sept. 30 sales closing date to do so.

Federal crop insurance provides protection against crop production losses due to natural perils such as drought, hail and excessive moisture. Producers may select from a number of coverage options including yield coverage, revenue protection and area-risk policies.

Producers are encouraged to visit with their crop insurance agent to learn the specific coverage details for the 2017 crop year. Agents can also help producers determine what policy works best for their operation and review existing coverage to ensure that the policy meets their needs.

Federal crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available online at www.rma.usda.gov.

New wheat line eliminates discoloring in foods

Bob Graybosch, a plant geneticist from USDA's Agricultural Research Service has developed a new wheat line that has no polyphenol oxidase—an enzyme present in all plants that causes discoloring.

The new wheat line will make it possible to eliminate discoloring in foods such as fresh noodles, breads and refrigerated biscuits.

The polyphenol oxidase enzyme also causes browning in sliced apples, black spots in cut avocados and dark marks on banana peels.

Graybosch developed the new wheat line by crossing two Australian wheats that were entered into USDA's National Small Grain Collection in the 1930s.

Although some low-polyphenol oxidase hard winter white wheats have been developed, many U.S. white wheats still have high levels of the enzyme, which makes U.S. producers less competitive in domestic and export markets.

In Asia, hard white wheat is popular for making products such as fresh noodles, while white whole grain breads are gaining favor in the United States.