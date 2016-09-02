DWI arrests generally decreasing in Minnesota

WILLMAR—Alcohol-related crashes, fatalities and injuries cost Kandiyohi County an estimated $1.8 million last year.

That's according to statewide impaired driving statistics, released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

For the most part, the data show Kandiyohi County had slightly more impaired driving arrests and convictions last year per capita than the statewide average.

The department defines driving while impaired as any violation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Statewide, the legal blood alcohol limit to drive is 0.08 percent.

Last year 183 people were cited for driving while impaired in Kandiyohi County. The Department of Public Safety says impaired driving arrests are at a 35-year low statewide.

In Kandiyohi County, though, driving while impaired arrests were up in 2015. There was one more arrest than in 2014.

Still, the county is following the general statewide trend downward. Last year, Kandiyohi County had half as many impaired driving arrests as 10 years ago.

Nearly one in eight Kandiyohi County drivers currently has some sort of driving while impaired incident on their record.

Statewide, that statistic is closer to one in nine. According to state law, driving while impaired convictions are permanent.

If you're cited for driving while impaired in the county, you'll more likely than not be convicted of the crime.

Data show 85.8 percent of those who were cited for driving while impaired in the county last year were convicted of some level of the offense. That is 13 percent more convictions than the state average.

But Kandiyohi County also has many fewer alcohol-related fatal crashes and injury crashes.

Just one of the seven fatal crashes in the county last year involved alcohol. The Minnesota average is about 12 percent higher.

Statewide drunken driving fatalities have trended downward in the last five years.

There is not as much of a disparity for injury crashes. Just under 7 percent of Kandiyohi County crashes with injuries involved alcohol. By comparison, 7.4 percent of injury crashes in the entire state involved alcohol.

"While overall numbers show positive change," the Department of Public Safety wrote in a news release, "the percentage of traffic deaths and injuries where alcohol plays a role is still much too high."

Most Kandiyohi County drivers cited for impaired driving last year were first-time offenders.

That's right on par with the statewide statistics.

"Repeat arrests for DWI are becoming less common," the release stated.

This weekend, Kandiyohi County law enforcement are finishing up an extra enforcement wave to stop impaired drivers. The wave began Aug. 19 and will end on Labor Day, Sept. 5.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and Willmar Police Department were two of the more than 300 agencies working overtime for the wave.

Statistics for the wave aren't finalized yet. But traditionally, August has been the worst month for DWI offenders, with an average of 2,509 arrests statewide.