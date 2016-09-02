County to hold hearing on tax abatement for mall

WILLMAR—The Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a property tax abatement requested by the Kandi Mall.

The hearing is the first item on the agenda for the regular commissioners' meeting, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building, 2200 23rd St. N.E.

The new owners of the mall requested the tax abatement to help them finance the rehabilitation of the former Kmart space, on the south end of the mall.

The hearing will be followed by discussion on broadband and the presale of refunding bonds to help finance broadband expansion. The county is partnering with a telecommunications firm to apply this fall for a share of $35 million in state border-to-border broadband grant funds.

Preliminary levies will be presented at 10:45 a.m. for the 2017 county budget and for the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission and Kandiyohi County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

The commissioners also will hear a request Tuesday to set a public hearing on a property tax abatement requested for Glacial Ridge Hospitality.

The County Board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday as the county Human Services Committee. The focus of the meeting will be on corrections.