Records published Sept. 3

CLARA CITY—A Paynesville woman was injured in a collision Friday evening at the intersection of state Highways 23 and 7 in Clara City.

According to the State Patrol report, Veronica M. Kunstleben, 72, was northbound in a Ford Taurus on Highway 23. A Dodge Ram pickup driven by Phillip P. Schmidt, 33 , of Shakopee was westbound on Highway 7 and the two collided.

Kunstleben was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with what were described by the State Patrol as non-life-threatening injuries.

Schmidt suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol said. Both vehicles were listed as totaled.

There is a stop sign at the intersection for traffic traveling on Highway 23.

The Clara City Police Department assisted at the scene, as well as Clara City fire and ambulance.

Man injured after falling asleep at wheel

LITCHFIELD—A Litchfield man was transported Friday to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield after he fell asleep behind the wheel and ran his vehicle off of the road. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 89-year-old John L. Saeger suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. His 2001 Dodge Dakota had been traveling east on state Highway 24 at the time of the crash, around 11 a.m. Friday. He drifted off the road near the Meeker County Fairgrounds, at 620th Avenue in Litchfield. The Patrol said Saeger was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office assisted the State Patrol on the scene. The Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Suspicious man with cookies

WILLMAR—Police were called after a suspicious person drove up to a small child and gave the child cookies. The child told police the driver was a young white man driving a silver four-door car, and the child did not know the driver. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of Hawaii Street Northeast.

Pedestrian carries shotgun home

WILLMAR—Just before 11 a.m. Friday, a woman reported seeing a man walking on Willmar Avenue with a walking cane and a long gun in a case. Willmar police responded. Upon speaking with the man, it was discovered he had just purchased the shotgun at Walmart and is unable to drive. He showed police a valid permit to carry.

Homeowner injured in fall from roof

PRINSBURG—Willmar and Raymond Ambulance services responded after a Prinsburg man fell from the roof of his home and landed on concrete just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. Another man called the incident into the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, saying the man was bleeding from his head. It happened on the 18000 block of 105th Street in Prinsburg. Prinsburg First Responders and the Raymond Fire Department also assisted on the scene.

Marriage licenses

Kandiyohi County

Daniel Garcia Dominguez, Willmar; Ana Rosa Lerma Salinas, Willmar

Brianna Caitlin Battalion, Pennock; Matthew Charles Schmiesing, New London

Rosalba Nohemi Rodriguez-Quilantan, Kerkhoven; Jose Miguel Chable-Chan, Kerkhoven

Kelvin Chee Siong Woo, Richmond, Va.; Hannah Jean Olson, Powhatan, Va.

Robert George Johnson, Wilmington, N.C.; Ann Elizabeth Bergstrand, Wilmington, N.C

Lorena Mae Sanderson, Willmar; Kenneth Gerard Schmitz, Willmar