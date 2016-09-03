WILLMAR—A proposal to waive plan review fees for all permits issued for flood-damaged properties will be considered by the Willmar City Council at its meeting Tuesday.

A storm Aug. 10-11 caused significant flood damage to homes and businesses in town, resulting in repairs that needed building permits.

A memo from City Attorney Robert Scott indicates building permits are still required under state law, but there is nothing prohibiting a temporary waiver of fees.

According to information in the advance agenda for the meeting, the council will consider a staff request to waive the plan review fees but still collect building permit fees that cover city costs of issuing permits and conducting inspections.

The council is also expected to act on a recommendation to name Oasis Aero Inc., comprised of Paul Beck and Eric Rudningen, as the new fixed-base operator for the Willmar Municipal Airport. Rudningen is currently the operations supervisor at airport.

In June the council terminated its FBO contract with Maximum Cruise Aviation and sought proposals for services. Besides Oasis Aero Inc. the city received a proposal from Ron Buchanan, Dan O'Meara, Brian Frost and William Fry.

A committee selected Oasis Aero and will recommend the council negotiate a contract.

Also on Tuesday, the council will hold a hearing regarding a tax abatement request at the Kandi Mall from RockStep Willmar LLC and hold a hearing on an ordinance to rezone Affiliated Community Medical Centers' property for construction of a new surgery center.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at the Willmar Municipal Utilities building, 700 Litchfield Ave. S.W.