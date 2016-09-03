Four injured in Highway 23 crash near New London

NEW LONDON -- Four people were injured in a two vehicle accident Friday night on state Highway 23 north of New London.

All of the injuries were classified as non-life-threatening by the State Patrol.

According to the accident report, a 2008 Chevy Malibu, driven by Shukri M. Kolmale, 20, of Willmar, was going west on Highway 23 when it rear-ended a 2014 Ford Escape that had slowed down to allow another vehicle to turn onto 132 street, near the Old Wagon Campground.

The driver of the Ford Escape, Ethan Pidde, 26, of New Munich, and a passenger Amanda S. Beutz, 20 of Albany, were taken to CentraCare in Paynesville for treatment for their injuries.

Shukri and his passenger, Mohamed H. Aden, 18, of Willmar, were taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which was reported at 10:15 p.m.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department, New London Ambulance and Paynesville Ambulance assisted at the scene.