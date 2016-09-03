Update: Remains of Jacob Wetterling have been found

Daniel James Heinrich of Annandale, suspect in the Wetterling abduction, reportedly led authorities to a Stearns County site where law enforcement have found remains that are being tested for identification.

There are reports today that the remains of Jacob Wetterling -- the 11-year-old boy abducted on a dirt road in 1989 near his home in rural St. Joseph -- may have been found.

ST. JOSEPH -- After nearly 27 years of not knowing what happened to Jacob Wetterling -- the 11-year-old boy abducted on a dirt road in 1989 near his home in rural St. Joseph -- there are reports today the boy’s remains has been found.

According to multiple Twin Cities media reports, during the last two days a key suspect in the case -- Danny Heinrich of Annandale -- reportedly led authorities to a Stearns County site where law enforcement have found remains that are being tested for identification.

KARE 11 news is reporting that Wetterling’s mother, Patty Wetterling, has confirmed the remains are that of her son.

In a brief text message to media, Wetterling said, "Our hearts are broken. We have no words.”

The Jacob Wetterling Center, which Wetterling’s parents founded in 1990 to educate the public on child abductions, posted a statement to its Facebook page Saturday morning.

“We are in deep grief. We didn’t want Jacob’s story to end this way. In this moment of pain and shock, we go back to the beginning. The Wetterlings had a choice to walk into bitterness and anger or to walk into a light of what could be, a light of hope. Their choice changed the world,” the statement said. “Our hearts are heavy, but we are being held up by all of the people who have been a part of making Jacob’s Hope a light that will never be extinguished. It shines on in a different way. We are, and we will continue to be, Jacob’s Hope. Jacob, you are loved.”

News of the breakthrough in one of Minnesota’s most infamous cold cases washed over St. Joseph Saturday morning, leaving residents unsure of whether to be happy about the possibility of closure or sad for the Wetterling family.

“Right away in the morning, people were coming in to tell us about it,” said Alex Swingly, a barista at The Local Blend, a coffee shop in St. Joseph. “It’s been hard to talk about, since nothing’s really official, but it’s also hard not to.”

Daniel James Heinrich, 53, had lived in Paynesville in the past and had been linked to a string of sexual assaults on young boys from that town during the late 1980s, as well as the 1989 abduction and assault of a Cold Spring boy, Jared Scheierl, who escaped.

Scheierl has been vocal in recent years about telling his story and last year DNA from that attack was linked to Heinrich.

Heinrich has been in federal custody since October of 2015 on child pornography charges. Because the statute of limitations had expired, Henrich could not be charged in the assault on Scheierl, but he had continued to be a person of interest in the Wetterling case.

It’s being reported today that Heinrich was taken from prison on two occasions this week to show authorities where they could find Wetterling’s body.

Heinrich was arrested in October and later charged with 25 counts of possessing and receiving child pornography; he pleaded not guilty to those charges in February in U.S. District Court.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press, a Forum News Service partner, has contributed to this story.