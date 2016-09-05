Records published Sept. 6

This is the records summary for Sept. 6.

Four injured in crash near New London

NEW LONDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday night on state Highway 23 north of New London.

All of the injuries were classified as non-life-threatening by the State Patrol.

According to the accident report, a 2008 Chevy Malibu, driven by Shukri M. Kolmale, 20, of Willmar, was going west on Highway 23 when it rear-ended a 2014 Ford Escape that had slowed down to allow another vehicle to turn onto 132nd Street Northeast near the Old Wagon Campground.

The driver of the Ford Escape, Ethan Pidde, 26, of New Munich, and a passenger Amanda S. Beutz, 20 of Albany, were taken to CentraCare in Paynesville for treatment for their injuries.

Shukri and his passenger, Mohamed H. Aden, 18, of Willmar, were taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which was reported at 10:15 p.m.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, New London Ambulance and Paynesville Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Fight

WILLMAR—Four people were arrested Friday night following a fight reported at 7:32 p.m. in the 400 block of Becker Avenue Southeast that may have been associated with road rage. According to an initial report, a vehicle cut another off and people got out of the vehicles, including some with baseball bats. Three men, ranging in age from 18 to 21, and a juvenile were arrested.

Arrest

WILLMAR—A 53-year-old Willmar man was arrested Saturday morning on charges of domestic assault for allegedly pushing his son around. The incident was reported at 10:52 a.m. in the 4000 block of Highway 71 Northeast.

Mistaken donation results in theft

WILLMAR—A woman who brought items to Goodwill mistakenly put her purse in the box of donations. Goodwill was contacted, and the purse was found, but her wallet and all other contents were gone.

The incident was reported Sunday afternoon to Willmar police.

Vehicle theft

WILLMAR—A vehicle was reported stolen Sunday morning from a body shop in the 100 block of Benson Avenue Southwest. The vehicle was later recovered.

Thefts

WILLMAR—A boat motor was reported stolen at 4:38 p.m. Friday from Midwest Motors on U.S. Highway 12.

WILLMAR—Cash and a debit card were reported stolen at 3:50 p.m. Friday from the 1500 block of 30th Street Southwest. The debit card had been used after it was reported stolen.