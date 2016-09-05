Willmar welcomes 4,000 kids back to school today

Rand Middleton / Tribune file photo Students and parents arrive for the first day of class at Kennedy Elementary School in this September 2015 file photo at the Willmar school. About 4,000 kids will be streaming into Willmar’s public schools today.

WILLMAR—About 4,000 kids will be streaming into Willmar's public schools today. They will be greeted by 700 adults who are ready and willing to make a difference in their lives.

In welcoming Willmar Public Schools staff back Thursday for another school year, Superintendent Jeff Holm asked them to help spread the word about the "amazing things happening in our schools."

After more than 100 school visits last year, he saw those amazing things, Holm said. "I see people in all job areas doing great work for kids, and I thank you and applaud you for that."

The coming year will see major changes in the district. Thanks to a voter-approved bond, there is lots of construction going on. New Middle School science classrooms will open at mid-year. Work is ongoing on an elementary school to open in August 2017. The district will break ground on a gym expansion at Willmar Senior High School in October.

Other changes include a new morning drop-off plan at Kennedy Elementary School and the opening of a cafeteria expansion at the Middle School.

Holm talked about myths about schools including an oft-repeated idea that schools are "failing" or that test scores are falling. In fact, test scores have been improving, he said.

"You are doing more for kids with less resources and less appreciation than you probably ever have," Holm said. "Curriculum is more rigorous than it once was, and kids are meeting that challenge."

With so many myths about education circulating, "If we don't communicate the positive aspects of our school system, we risk being defined by that stuff," he said. "Are we allowing other to define us?"

Holm played a clip of a TV interview with U.S. Sen. Al Franken this summer. An NBC reporter asked Franken for a story from his travels as one of Minnesota's senators. He recounted his experience introducing a former Senate page, Muna Abdullahi, at the Senior High graduation in June. He spoke about Willmar, the diversity of the class and the 80 percent who would be attending post-secondary education.

"It was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," Franken said.

Holm said Franken's interview brought national attention to Willmar.

"I know you're worthy of that kind of praise," he said. "I'm very proud of that, and I'm asking you to be proud of what you do and to share that pride with others."

The praise for the school district is not just for the teachers, he said. "You make a huge difference to kids; no matter what your job title is, you are important. You might be the reason a kid hangs in there and finishes school with us."

The staff heard presentations from several community groups and listened to motivational speaker Devin Hughes, who bills himself as the Chief Inspiration Officer.

Hughes told them that many people have the recipe for success backward, because they think they will be happy if they are successful. However, people actually become successful because they are happy, he said.

"I'm not here to fix you; you're already awesome," Hughes told the group. He urged the group to focus on the positive things they see around them.

When something good happens, it's important to talk about it, he said. "If you don't talk about it, it didn't happen."

"Mindset matters to performance," he said, and he offered the staff five steps to cultivate happiness in their lives.

Each day for 21 days, he said, think of three things to be grateful for, spend two minutes writing in a journal about a positive event, exercise at least 15 minutes a day, meditate two minutes a day and write a thank you note or email to someone every day.