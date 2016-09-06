Man jailed for allegedly running ex-wife off of road

WILLMAR -- A 24-year-old man has been jailed after allegedly attempting to run his ex-wife off the road as they drove separate vehicles early Tuesday on Highway 23.

The man, from Raymond, is in the Kandiyohi County Jail, awaiting formal charges for second-degree assault and domestic assault in Kandiyohi County District Court.

The incident happened at 1 a.m. near 60th St. S.W. in Willmar, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities received a 911 call from the man's ex-wife reporting the incident. Deputies responded to the scene observed damage to both vehicles.

They also discovered that the suspect had fled. He was later apprehended around 7 a.m. Tuesday.