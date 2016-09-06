Records published Sept. 7

WILLMAR—A 24-year-old man has been jailed after allegedly attempting to run his ex-wife off the road as they drove separate vehicles early Tuesday on state Highway 23.

The man, from Raymond, is in the Kandiyohi County Jail, awaiting formal charges for second-degree assault and domestic assault in Kandiyohi County District Court. The incident happened at 1 a.m. near 60th Street Southwest in Willmar, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. Authorities received a 911 call from the man's ex-wife reporting the incident. Deputies responded to the scene observed damage to both vehicles. They also discovered that the suspect had fled. He was later apprehended around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorcyclist injured

DARWIN TOWNSHIP—A motorcyclist was severely injured Saturday as he rode with four other motorcyclists and crashed on Meeker County Road 14.

Michael Lodermeier, 56, of St. Joseph, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office. At the time of the crash, just after 5 p.m. Saturday, he had been traveling near 250th Street in Darwin Township. His motorcycle made contact with another motorcycle in the group, driven by 54-year-old John Nelson of Garfield, according to the Sheriff's Office. Nelson was not injured, and the side mirror of his motorcycle was damaged. Lodermeier's 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was totaled in the crash. The crash is still under investigation, according to a Tuesday news release from the Sheriff's Office. The Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter assisted with the crash.

Unknown distress call

SUNBURG—A man on the 21610 block of 62nd Street Northwest in Sunburg reported hearing someone call for help around 11:15 p.m. Monday night. The man told the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office he was unsure where the call was coming from. Deputies reportedly checked the area around the property and Norway Lake but were unable to locate anyone in distress.

Robbery

WILLMAR—A man told police around 8 p.m. Monday that he had been robbed. The report came from the 1200 block of Business 71 North in Willmar, where the man said $700 had been taken out of his hands.

Theft

WILLMAR—Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received report of a theft from a trailer. A man on the 1500 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast reported several power tools as stolen from his work trailer over the weekend. The man works for a construction company.