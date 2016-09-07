Willmar man hospitalized after Kandiyohi rollover

KANDIYOHI -- A 36-year-old man was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital after an overnight one-vehicle rollover crash in the city of Kandiyohi.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The man, of Willmar, was driving south on the 300 block of Fourth St. when his vehicle left the road, crashed into a utility pole and rolled onto its side.

The Sheriff's Office did not name the man. In a news release, Sheriff Dan Hartog said the office is continuing its investigation of the crash.

The Kandiyohi Fire Department, Kandiyohi First Responders and Atwater Ambulance assisted with the crash.