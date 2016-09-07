'Honor the Badge' event set Sunday at Robbins Island

WILLMAR—A local nonprofit plans to honor area law enforcement this Sunday, in a celebration it says is in light of recent nationwide events involving law enforcement.

Willmar Area Faith30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Robbins Island Park in Willmar.

The group's director, Doug Reese, calls Sunday a family event. He is encouraging all area law enforcement to attend, in uniform, along with their families. The entire community is invited.

"I think we need to be recognizing the service they provide in light of the danger that they face everyday," Reese said. "The family doesn't know what the day will bring."

He cited the July 7 shooting in Dallas that left five officers dead and nine injured, along with unrest in multiple cities after police shootings. He says there is widespread "disrespect to officers" in those places.

The celebration will involve some worship time. The group will also be taking an offering, and contributions will be donated to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

The city of Willmar and Kandiyohi County have both proclaimed the week of Sept. 11 through Sept. 17 as "Honor the Badge Week."

Reese, also a Kandiyohi County Commissioner, requested and drafted those proclamations.

He expects Sunday's event to last no longer than an hour and a half. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. Golf carts will be available for the elderly and the handicapped.