Records published Sept. 8

This is the records summary for Sept. 8.

KANDIYOHI—A 36-year-old man was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and later arrested after an overnight one-vehicle rollover crash in the city of Kandiyohi.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The man, of Willmar, was driving south on the 300 block of Fourth Street when his vehicle left the road, crashed into a utility pole and rolled onto its side.

After the man received treatment for his injuries at the hospital, he was arrested by authorities. Multiple charges are pending in Kandiyohi County District Court.

In a news release, the office said it is continuing its investigation of the crash.

The Kandiyohi Fire Department, Kandiyohi First Responders and Atwater Ambulance assisted with the crash.

Evacuation caused by defective vent

WILLMAR—Willmar Senior High School students were evacuated briefly Wednesday morning after a defective vent caused smoke to set off the school's fire alarms. It happened just after 10 a.m. The Willmar Fire and Police Departments responded.

Assault

WILLMAR—A juvenile in the Rice Memorial Hospital emergency room reported being assaulted outside the Willmar Target store, according to hospital staff. The staff reported the incident to the Willmar Police Department around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police are investigating.

Theft

WILLMAR—An individual on the 700 block of Seventh Street Southwest reported the theft of a title, insurance paperwork, and other items. The incident was reported Tuesday to the Willmar Police Department.