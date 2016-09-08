WILLMAR—Kandiyohi County will likely issue bonds to cover its matching share of a state grant being sought to improve broadband services in unserved and underserved rural areas of the county.

In partnership with Consolidated Telephone Co. of Brainerd, the county is eyeing a $10 million broadband expansion that will serve residents in the northern part of the county. If the application to Minnesota's border-to-border broadband technology grant program is successful, construction will start next year.

One of the requirements is a 50 percent matching share from Kandiyohi County, or $5 million.

With a little less than a month before the grant application deadline, county officials have been exploring the options for their share of the financing.

"We've been working many hours to figure out ways we can secure collateral," said Larry Kleindl, county administrator.

At a meeting Tuesday of the Kandiyohi County Board, the County Commissioners heard a presentation from Shelly Eldridge of Ehlers and Associates on the most feasible option—a general obligation abatement bond.

Eldridge said it would involve pledging a portion of property taxes and loaning the proceeds to Consolidated Telephone. Unlike general obligation bonds issued for infrastructure such as road improvements, repayment ultimately will come from the users who subscribe to the newly expanded broadband service.

If the project is funded and goes forward, it will bring broadband to approximately 1,600 new users in the neighborhoods surrounding Norway and Games Lake, Lake Florida and Lake Monongalia west of New London, as well as a rural tract east of New London.

The goal is to minimize the risk to county taxpayers as much as possible, Eldridge and Kleindl told the County Board.

Terms of the arrangement will be finalized later this month. Approval will be needed from the County Board before it becomes part of the official grant application, which is due Oct. 3.

A public hearing also is required before any bonds can be sold. This wouldn't happen unless the grant was awarded and the funds were needed, however.

A draft loan agreement calls for monthly loan repayments to the county from Consolidated Telephone Co., as well as a debt service reserve fund.

Kleindl said he has been proceeding carefully with how the county's share of the financing will be structured.

"This is all new territory," he said.