ATWATER—An opening reception for the art show "Marjorie Nilssen: New Paintings from the Art Students League of New York" will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Strong Garage, 105 Fourth St. W., Atwater.

An artist's talk will begin at 3 p.m.

New York style cheesecake and coffee will be served.

The event is sponsored by an artist career grant from the Southwest Minnesota Arts and Humanities Council.