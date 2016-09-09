Bruce Peterson, Willmar Planning and Development Services director, reviews a building permit application Thursday at the city offices. To help residents suffering from flood damage, the City Council has decided to waive the plan review fees when residents request a building permit for flood repair. Also, the city will not charge for mechanical permits to replace furnaces, water heaters and water softeners destroyed by flooding. (Shelby Lindrud / Tribune)

WILLMAR—Throughout Willmar residents are still drying out from the massive rains that fell in August, with many having expensive home repairs ahead of them.

While Willmar didn't suffer enough public infrastructure damage to be considered a disaster area, the Willmar City Council decided Tuesday to offer some assistance to those facing high repair bills.

Through the end of the year, the city of Willmar will not charge a fee for plan reviews for residential construction projects tied to the flooding, such as replacing drywall in the basement, nor will the city charge for mechanical permits to replace furnaces, water heaters or water softeners damaged by floodwaters.

"There are victims out there," Councilman Steve Ahmann said.

Discussion about waiving permit fees began Sept. 1 at the meeting of the council's Community Development Committee. The full council then acted on it Tuesday.

"I feel like something like this, there is possibly value in it," Councilman Andrew Plowman said at the committee meeting.

Willmar Planning and Development Services Director Bruce Peterson said so far contractors and residents have been paying the fees with little discussion.

"We've heard very little from the public," Peterson said, adding only one person has really complained about the fees.

Since the floodwaters rushed in and out of homes and businesses, Peterson said people for the most part have been following the rules regarding disposal and the like.

"People have done an excellent job taking care of themselves. I was very impressed on how the public responded," Peterson said.

Not only is this a gesture of goodwill toward the residents of Willmar, city staff also hopes waiving some of the fees will entice people to go through the correct permitting process for the work being completed.

"We encourage people to do it the right way. All the work still requires permits," Peterson said in an interview Thursday with the Tribune.

While certain permit fees are being waived by the council, the city is still required to collect the state surcharge on the permits, Peterson said. The fee for the building permit is also still being collected.

Those who need a building or mechanical permit have to fill out an application form, which needs to be returned to the city, along with any plan submittal requirements, before a permit can be issued. The applications for the permits can be found on the city website at www.willmarmn.gov/businesses/permits.