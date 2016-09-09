WILLMAR—The 24-year-old man accused of trying to run his ex-girlfriend off the road Tuesday is now facing multiple felony and misdemeanor assault charges.

Scott Aaron Schoenberg, of Raymond, made his first appearance Wednesday in Kandiyohi County District Court. He has been charged with four felony counts of second-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

According to a criminal complaint on the charges, just before the crash, the woman was in the process of moving from her current residence to a new residence with help from friends.

She and others were just about to leave the old residence around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when Schoenberg drove by the driveway.

The woman told deputies that as the group drove away in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Schoenberg called the woman and began to yell at her.

"You just wait, I can make a scene," he said, according to the criminal complaint.

Near Raymond, Schoenberg allegedly passed a white vehicle traveling east on Highway 23. The vehicle drove into the ditch to avoid being hit.

He then allegedly passed to the left of the Jeep in which the woman was riding as a passenger, intentionally turning into it and striking it twice.

The woman's daughter was in the back seat of the Jeep, along with the Jeep driver's daughter.

After the incident, the driver of the Jeep stopped as Schoenberg kept driving down the highway.

The passengers all got out of the car to look at the damage, but hastily got back in when they heard a vehicle traveling west back toward them.

The Jeep continued to travel eastbound until Schoenberg's vehicle approached from the opposite direction, allegedly traveling directly toward the Jeep in the wrong lane.

The Jeep driver swerved to avoid a head-on crash, but Schoenberg's vehicle allegedly struck the trailer the Jeep was pulling.

A sergeant from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of the crash minutes later. According to the criminal complaint, glass and car parts littered the highway. A Jeep towing a trailer was jackknifed in the eastbound lane, the tire and rim of the trailer completely detached.

The white vehicle was also still in the area, and some of the former occupants of the Jeep were in that vehicle.

The officer noted that the damage and debris on the highway confirmed the woman's version of events.

Schoenberg was later arrested. He is still in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on $75,000 bail. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 19.