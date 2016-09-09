Two injured Friday morning in Lake Lillian crash

LAKE LILLIAN -- An 18-year-old Cosmos man and a 53-year-old Lake Lillian woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Colton Joseph Minnick and Becky Ann Nelson were both transported to Rice Memorial Hospital, according to a Friday evening news release from Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Sergeant Todd Neumann.

Neumann said there were no passengers in either vehicle. One individual was treated and released with minor injuries, and the other person is still hospitalized.

Minnick's Ford F150 and Nelson's Buick LeSabre collided at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 150th Street Southeast in rural Lake Lillian Township.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, charges are pending for both drivers.

Lake Lillian Ambulance and the Willmar Ambulance Service assisted on the scene.