Willmar School Board meets Monday

WILLMAR—The Willmar School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the board room on the first floor of the Willmar Education and Arts Center.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board will hold a public hearing on a proposed tax abatement to help fund a Kandi Mall improvement project. After the hearing, the board will consider adopting a resolution approving the plan. Willmar and Kandiyohi County have already approved the abatement.

The board will also certify the preliminary levy for property taxes to be paid in 2017, receive new booster club guidelines and do the first reading of a number of new or revised policies.

The board listens to public comments related to agenda items at the beginning of the meeting. Those who want to comment on issues not on the agenda may do so at the end of the meeting.

Board meetings are shown live on Willmar local cable access channels. The meeting is scheduled to be shown live Monday on channel 18 on En-Tel and channel 181 on Charter. A recording of the meeting will be shown later in the week on channel 19 on En-Tel and 188 on Charter.