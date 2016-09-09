Records published Sept. 10

LAKE LILLIAN—An 18-year-old Cosmos man and a 53-year-old Lake Lillian woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The drivers were identified in an initial report as Colton Joseph Minnick and Becky Ann Nelson. They were both transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, according to a Friday evening news release from Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Sergeant Todd Neumann.

Neumann said there were no passengers in either vehicle. One individual was treated and released with minor injuries, and the other person is still hospitalized.

Minnick's Ford F-150 pickup and Nelson's Buick LeSabre collided at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 150th Street Southeast in rural Lake Lillian Township.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, charges are pending for both drivers.

Lake Lillian Ambulance and the Willmar Ambulance Service assisted on the scene.

Threatening phone call

WILLMAR—Staff at Bethesda Home Health on the 700 block of 10th Street Southwest reported receiving a threat over the phone around 5:17 p.m. Thursday. A staff member there reportedly received a phone call from a man asking to speak to a female nurse. When the staff member told the man there was no female nurse there, the man reportedly stated he was going to go hurt someone.

The staff member did not know who called and had no phone number for the caller, but a manager told police they believed the caller could be a former employee. Staff requested extra patrol in the area, and police advised them to call if the individual shows up or if there is more suspicious activity.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR—A man reported suspicious activity at his home Thursday night on the 1500 block of Ninth Street Southeast in Willmar. He said around 7 p.m., he was sleeping, but was awoken by a woman who rang his doorbell. The woman reportedly entered his home even though he did not let her in. He said the woman left the home in a Blue Chevy Cavalier.

Burglary

WILLMAR—A woman on the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast told police her home was burglarized around 9 p.m. Thursday. The woman said someone entered her home, made a mess with her food on the floor, turned on water and put her son's shoes in the sink. She told Willmar police she believed the culprits were children from her neighborhood.

Suspicious knocking

WILLMAR—Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, a woman told police someone had been knocking on her doors and windows for about 30 minutes. Police checked the area around the woman's home on the 700 block of Second Street Southwest and did not locate anyone.