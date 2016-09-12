WILLMAR -- A detour will go into effect Wednesday for intersection improvements at Kandiyohi County Road 23 and 45th Street Southeast.

Kandiyohi County Public Works said that, weather permitting, work will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The intersection is approximately two miles east of Willmar.

Through traffic will be detoured north on County Road 9, east on U.S. Highway 12 and south on County Road 8. The construction zone will be closed to all traffic while the work takes place. The project consists of turn lane construction and resurfacing and is anticipated to be complete in two weeks. Reiner Construction of Hutchinson is the prime contract.

Road construction information with detour maps can be viewed on the Kandiyohi County website at www.co.kandiyohi.mn.us/departments/public_works/road_construction.php. Motorists are reminded to slow down for their safety and the safety of workers as construction continues.