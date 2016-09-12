Records published Sept. 13

SARTELL — Two separate accidents Sunday afternoon involving vehicles colliding with silage boxes is a reminder that harvest has begun and farm vehicles are on the roads.

Both accidents happened in Stearns County.

The first was reported at 2:12 p.m. Sunday on 30th Avenue in St. Wendel Township, west of Sartell, when a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William Dean Papapetru, 27, of Redlands, California, that was going north on 30th Avenue crossed over the centerline.

His truck struck a silage box that was being pulled by a southbound truck, driven by Jake Carter Uderman, 22, of Sartell.

Papapetru was extricated from the truck and taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

The accident is being investigated by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, which was assisted at the scene by the Sartell Police Department, St. Stephen Fire and Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The second accident was reported at 4:20 p.m. Sunday at Stearns County Road 10 and St. Anna Drive in Albany Township and involved a silage box and a motorcycle.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, a tractor driven by Ervin Hartung, 47, of Upsala, was pulling a silage box while traveling south on County Road 10 and began to turn left onto St. Anna Drive.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Warren Krupke, 78, of Paynesville, was also going south on County Road 10 and was attempting to pass the tractor at the same time the tractor was turning.

Krupke was unable to stop and struck the rear of the silage box. He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with non- life-threatening injuries.

Hartung was not injured in the accident.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Albany Fire Department and the Avon Police Department.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A man was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, pending multiple charges including first-degree driving while impaired and open bottle, after he was allegedly seen driving through the Highway 12 Burger King drive-through with a beer in his lap. The 28-year-old man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday evening.

Dog killed

WILLMAR — Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, an off-leash dog was killed by a car on the 1000 block of 11th Avenue Southeast in Willmar. A Willmar police officer spoke with the driver of the vehicle. According to the initial report, the driver said striking the dog was an accident. Information and photographs were taken at the scene.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR — An individual on the 600 block of Third Street Southwest reported suspicious activity at a foreclosed home in their neighborhood. They told police that the owners of another home on Third Street had moved out several weeks ago, but that recently there have been several vehicles coming and going from the home, which stay for short periods of time. The individual believes the activity may be drug-related. The complaint was forwarded to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

