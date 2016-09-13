Willmar school taxes to increase 13 percent in 2017

Presley Magnuson, left, Emma Reznecheck, center, and Ikran Abdullahi, right, listen to bus driver Lindi Peterson speak about proper bus behavior Friday at Roosevelt Elementary School. The School Board adopted a preliminary levy Monday that is expected to increase 13 percent. Some of the increase is due to increased enrollment. Briana Sanchez / Tribune

WILLMAR—School property taxes in 2017 are expected to increase 13 percent in the Willmar School District.

The Willmar School Board adopted a preliminary property tax levy at its Monday meeting. A final levy will be adopted in December after a Truth in Taxation hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Local property taxes are a combination of school, county and city or township tax levies.

The board adopted the maximum levy allowed by the Minnesota Department of Education. The state determines how much public schools can levy from local taxpayers. Schools also receive about four-fifths of their annual funding from the state.

The school levy paid in 2017 will be $8.8 million, about $1 million more than paid this year, said Pam Harrington, director of business and finance. The increase from the $7.8 million 2016 levy is about 13 percent.

Board member Linda Mathiasen asked several questions about the additional revenue.

"That's already been spent," Harrington said when asked if the funding in the general fund would be available for more spending.

"There was no money in the referendum for the sprinkler system," she said, so the funding in the levy would reimburse the district for that cost.

The largest increase will come in the $4 million general fund levy, Harrington said. That represents a 31 percent increase. The general fund, with annual expenditures of about $50 million, pays for daily operation of the school district.

The majority of the $979,000 increase in the general fund comes from the state allowing the district to levy for the one-time cost of installing a sprinkler system and fire walls in Willmar Middle School. Other parts of the levy will increase because enrollment has increased over the last year.

The work at the Middle School was required by building codes when new science rooms were added to the building, and the cost had not been included in a bond approved in a 2015 referendum.

Much of state aid is paid to districts on a per-pupil basis, and those increases are passed along in the local levy, too. The levy increased in some areas because of an increase in enrollment of nearly 200 students from one fall to the next.

A new Long-term Facilities Maintenance Fund was established by the state to replace several other funds used for maintenance and repairs. The change will result in more funding for those purposes. While most of it will come from state aid, some will be part of the local levy.

The local levy for the community education department will be $410,000, a decrease of 9 percent from the 2016 levy.

About $3.6 million will go into the debt service fund to make payments on $52 million in bonds issued last year to pay for an extensive building program. The 2017 levy represents the second year of payments on the 20-year bonds.

In other business, the board conducted a public hearing and approved a business subsidy agreement on a proposed tax abatement for the owner of the Kandi Mall in Willmar. The mall owner plans $6.5 million in improvements, including remodeling the former Kmart store at the south end of the mall.

A proposal to develop guidelines for booster clubs in the district was tabled so that it could be studied further.

The board set a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday negotiations session with the district's teacher bargaining unit. The two sides plan to compare the systems they use to calculate the value of contract offers, in an effort to understand why their projections differ so widely.