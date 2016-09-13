Willmar man sentenced for sexual abuse of child

WILLMAR—Johnny Hernandez Perez sat stoic and emotionless Tuesday in a Kandiyohi County District courtroom as Judge Jennifer Fischer sentenced him to 172 months—over 14 years—in prison.

Perez, 34, of Willmar, pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct July 29. It was an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not have to admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution's evidence could reasonably lead to a conviction.

At his sentencing Tuesday, Perez did not say he was guilty of what the charges allege: the repeated rape of a 14-year-old girl over three years.

He hardly spoke, other than declining to comment to the judge during the hearing.

Fischer sternly reprimanded him for that at the hearing's close, saying the evidence against Perez had been overwhelming.

"I don't care how you entered a guilty plea," Fischer said. "You are guilty ... the one thing you could've done is said 'I'm sorry.'"

Charges say the abuse began three years ago, when Perez asked the then-11-year-old to watch pornography with him.

Those incidents led to groping and eventually rape while Perez watched the pornographic videos.

The girl told a Willmar police officer that when she refused the abuse, Perez would become angry with her.

She told police that she had reported the abuse to someone in June 2015 because she could "no longer take it."

The mother of the girl said she could not stay silent, either.

"I have been quiet long enough," she said.

In a victim impact statement she read in court, she described the night her daughter told her about the rape and the impact it will have on the rest of her and her 14-year-old daughter's lives.

"She faced questions and a rape kit all on her own," she said. "I knew she needed my strength, even though it was hard. This whole process has me worn and tired."

Perez denied the allegations in an interview with a Willmar police officer. But a forensic swab sample from the girl contained DNA from Perez.

In court, a victim services coordinator read a statement from the girl, who described the ordeal as "three years of pain," and a feeling that will stay with her.

"When I'm alone, it'll be there. It'll always be there, no matter how much counseling I go though," the girl said in the statement.

The 172-month sentence ordered by the judge falls at the very high end of the sentencing guidelines for the crime. The attorney representing Perez, Greta Smolnisky, disputed the sentence, saying the prosecution and defense had agreed to 144 months of prison time in the plea agreement.

But Fischer said she did not have that noted, and would review the record of the plea hearing to ensure there was no sentence agreement. If there is, she said, she will issue a corrected sentence.

Perez will likely pay restitution, though that will be determined within 30 days. He also was ordered to register as a predatory offender.

And upon his release after serving at least two-thirds of his sentence in prison, he will serve conditional release.

As part of the plea agreement, a second felony charge, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, was dismissed at sentencing.

Before Perez was taken away from the courtroom in handcuffs, Judge Fischer spoke directly to the girl.

"I want to ask you to be good to yourself, and to live your life without guilt or shame," Fischer said. "It happened to you. But this is not you."