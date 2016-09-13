Records published Sept. 14

This is the records summary for Sept. 14.

SPICER—A state Department of Natural Resources conservation officer was left with minor injuries Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash on state Highway 23 in Spicer. According to the State Patrol, Conservation Officer Jeff Denz was not hospitalized.

At the time of the crash, three vehicles were southbound on Highway 23 in the left lane approaching Kandiyohi County Road 10. An unidentified vehicle suddenly stopped in the intersection to make a left turn, but was not in the designated turn lane.

The abrupt stop started a chain reaction crash involving three other vehicles.

The State Patrol said some injuries were reported, including Denz, but nothing life-threatening or requiring an ambulance service. The unidentified vehicle left the scene. Denz alerted authorities to the crash by radio.

Arrest

WILLMAR—Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies arrested a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence on the 600 block of Second Street Southwest in Willmar. Drug-related charges are pending in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Shoplifting

WILLMAR—Two juvenile girls were cited for shoplifting at the Willmar Target store around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The girls allegedly stole a necklace, shirt and watch.

Vandalism

WILLMAR—A man on the 400 block of Fifth Street Southwest reported criminal damage to his vehicle around noon Tuesday. The front tires of the man's vehicle had been cut with what may have been a knife.