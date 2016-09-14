Teen pleads guilty to leading deputies on high-speed chase

WILLMAR — The Atwater teen who allegedly led law enforcement on a 96-mph, high-speed chase in February because he didn't want to "get into trouble" for drinking and driving pleaded guilty Monday to one felony charge against him.

Hunter Dean Narragon, 19, pleaded guilty in Kandiyohi County District Court to felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Three misdemeanor charges against him for underage drinking and driving, careless driving and speeding are expected to be dismissed at sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint on the charges, a Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy first caught sight of the vehicle around 2 a.m. Feb. 28 while it was traveling north on 191st Street Northeast in Atwater at 65 mph.

He then watched as the vehicle turned west on 30th Avenue Northeast without using a turn signal, before traveling north on 180th Street Northeast and accelerating rapidly to 80 mph.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights, trying to catch up with the vehicle, before losing sight of it, and turning off his lights.

He then observed a vehicle in front of him turn off its headlights, run a stop sign to cross County Road 28, and continue north on 180th Street around Sperry Lake at 86 mph.

Emergency lights reactivated, the deputy continued to follow the vehicle as it turned onto Kandiyohi County Road 2 and sped up to 96 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Court documents say the vehicle eventually came to a stop near 175th Street Northeast, where the deputy identified the driver as Narragon. There was a female passenger in the passenger seat, and several closed alcohol containers in the vehicle.

Narragon allegedly told the deputy that he knew there was a cop following his vehicle with emergency lights on.

The passenger said she had seen the lights prior to their turn on 180th Street.

She claimed to have told Narragon to stop several times, but Narragon had replied he was "trying to outrun law enforcement" because they had both been drinking, and Narragon didn't want to get caught drinking and driving as he had in the past.

He was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail, where he had a blood alcohol level of 0.025 percent.

That level is under the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. However, Narragon has not yet reached the legal drinking age.

He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 8. He is not in custody.